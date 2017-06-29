 Skip Nav
Michael Keaton Has His Priorities Straight, Holds Up Zendaya's Dress on the Red Carpet
Michael Keaton Has His Priorities Straight, Holds Up Zendaya's Dress on the Red Carpet

In case you missed it, Zendaya absolutely slayed while walking the red carpet at the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere in LA on Wednesday. The actress looked beautiful as she smiled for photographers in a bright pink dress with a long train. It was so long, in fact, that she actually had to enlist a little help from one of her costars as she made her way inside. Zendaya shared an adorable moment with Michael Keaton, who plays the villain Vulture in the movie, as he held up her gown (seriously, he looked like a proud father sending his daughter off to prom). And this could actually turn out to be pretty fitting since there's a rumour going around that Zendaya's secretive character Michelle is actually Vulture's daughter.

