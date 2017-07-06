Zoe Kravitz Family Pictures
We Can't Get Enough of Zoë Kravitz's Ridiculously Cool Family
Zoë Kravitz is one of the coolest It girls in Hollywood, and her family is even cooler. Aside from being the only daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, the actress also has Aquaman actor Jason Momoa for a stepfather. It's no wonder why she's so fierce — it runs in her blood. When she's not hitting the red carpet with her three famous parents, she's bonding with her adorable half brother and sister, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola, over dinner. Seriously, when it comes to celebrity families, few compare to Zoë and her clan. See some of her best moments with her big, blended family ahead.