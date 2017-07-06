 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We Can't Get Enough of Zoë Kravitz's Ridiculously Cool Family
The Royals
How Well Do the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge Really Get Along?
Celebrity Facts
5 Facts About Katy Perry and Russell Brand's Wedding That Will Make You Say "Huh"
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton Ditches Her Husband, James, to Attend Wimbledon With Her Brother, James
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
We Can't Get Enough of Zoë Kravitz's Ridiculously Cool Family

Zoë Kravitz is one of the coolest It girls in Hollywood, and her family is even cooler. Aside from being the only daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, the actress also has Aquaman actor Jason Momoa for a stepfather. It's no wonder why she's so fierce — it runs in her blood. When she's not hitting the red carpet with her three famous parents, she's bonding with her adorable half brother and sister, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola, over dinner. Seriously, when it comes to celebrity families, few compare to Zoë and her clan. See some of her best moments with her big, blended family ahead.

Related
11 Times Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet Looked More Like Siblings Than Mother and Daughter

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Jason MomoaLisa BonetCelebrity FamiliesZoe KravitzLenny Kravitz
Join The Conversation
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's Love Is as Sweet as Maple Syrup
by Kelsie Gibson
Dior Couture Show Fall 2017
Christian Dior
Dior's Couture Show Takes You Around the World in Less Than a Day
by Marina Liao
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Big Little Lies Cast at ELLE's Women in Television 2017
Big Little Lies
The Cast of Big Little Lies Sticks Together Ahead of the Show's Premiere
by Monica Sisavat
Jason Momoa FaceTimes Grandma as Aquaman
Aquaman
Muscular Angel Jason Momoa FaceTimed His Grandma While Dressed as Aquaman
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds