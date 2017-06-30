25 Times Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Let Love Rule

What's the sweetest thing in Hollywood right now? Arguably, it's Sunny Pawar. But a close second is reserved for the smiles beaming from Zoë Kravitz and beau Karl Glusman's faces. These two are truly letting love rule, and we're here for it. We already know that actress and singer Zoë is genetically blessed, her mother's doppelgänger, and shares a pretty cool family tradition with stepdad Jason Momoa. But, what about Karl? Well, the Bronx-born actor already has the likes of The Neon Demon, Love, Nocturnal Animals, and new Netflix show Gypsy under his (probably YSL) belt, and shows little sign of slowing down. From their Instagram debut as Princess Peach and Luigi, to red carpet adoration, keep reading for Zarl's (we're working on it) sweetest moments.