 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
People Marched as Zombies to Protest the G20 Summit — and It Was Hauntingly Perfect
The Royals
Photographic Evidence That Prince William Looks Better in Uniform
Dwayne Johnson
20 Times Dwayne Johnson's Rock-Hard Muscles Almost Broke Open His Shirt
Matt Bomer
You'll Get a Toothache Looking at These Sweet Photos of Matt Bomer and His Husband
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
People Marched as Zombies to Protest the G20 Summit — and It Was Hauntingly Perfect

On July 5, the streets of Hamburg, Germany, looked like a scene from The Walking Dead. Hundreds of people crawled and shuffled through the city donning zombie-like getups, all in the name of peaceful protest ahead of the G20 summit.

The organised march was a performance art piece executed by the 1000 Gestalten (1,000 figures) collective, a group of actors. They silently trudged through the city streets smeared in clay before one demonstrator tore away his zombie costume to show off his colourful clothes beneath. When the rest of the group followed suit by revealing their hidden clothing, the streets erupted into a rainbow of colour, making for one heck of a creative protest.

So why zombies and why Hamburg? The point of this performance was to call on the community to take more self-responsibility and come together leading up to the G20 summit, a gathering of international leaders (including President Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Justin Trudeau) who will discuss how to ensure worldwide financial stability.

The mud-crusted zombie figures were meant to be a symbol for "a society that has lost faith in solidarity and in which the individual struggles only for his own advance," according to 1000 Gestalten's official website. The act of shedding these costumes during the performance signified the idea that change can start with just one person. "We can not wait for change to emerge from the world's most powerful people, but we must now show all of us politically and socially responsible," a speaker of the collective declared in an official statement.

Ahead, catch a glimpse at the haunting yet beautiful scenes from this group's protest in Germany.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
World NewsArtPolitics
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Twitter
Chris Pratt's Reaction to Trump Firing the FBI Director Is Absolutely Perfect
by Laura Marie Meyers
Jimmy Kimmel Segment on The Pope and Donald Trump
Opinion
FYI, The Pope Didn't Really Slap Donald Trump's Hand Away (Unfortunately)
by Brinton Parker
Inspiring Signs in London Tube After Terrorist Attack
Terrorism
These Viral Signs in the London Tube Are Giving People Hope After the Terror Attack
by Victoria Messina
Samantha Bee on Donald Trump's History in Scotland (Video)
Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee Investigates Trump's History With an Entire Country That Seems to Hate Him
by Terry Carter
Debra Messing Speech at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
US News
Debra Messing Calls Out Ivanka Trump: "It's Time to Do Something"
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds