 Skip Nav
American Horror Story
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult So Far
The Royals
Photographic Evidence That Prince William Looks Better in Uniform
Jennifer Garner
We Would Love to Know What Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Mum Are Laughing About
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Blast From the Past: 56 Unforgettable MTV VMA Moments

The 2017 VMAs are almost here, and we're celebrating by taking a look back at the most jaw-dropping moments from the unpredictable event in years past. From Kanye West's infamous mic-grab from Taylor Swift in 2009 to Beyoncé's baby bump reveal in 2011, there is always something exciting going on both on and off the stage at the VMAs. Plus, who could forget Drake declaring his love for Rihanna at the show last year?

Related
A Sweet, Somewhat Hilarious History of Celebrity Couples at the MTV VMAs

Previous Next
Blast From the Past: 56 Unforgettable MTV VMA Moments originally posted on POPSUGAR Celebrity News
Join the conversation
VMAsLook Back SlideshowMTV VMAsKaty PerryTaylor SwiftKristen StewartMiley CyrusBeyoncé KnowlesRobert PattinsonJessica SimpsonBritney Spears
Join The Conversation
ummakhan1374904501 ummakhan1374904501 3 years
Sick culture. Filthy.
Jenna-Gill Jenna-Gill 3 years
Such a fun slideshow! :)
alanisgirl2011 alanisgirl2011 5 years
Taylor Swift should not have won the VMA because she was being so disappointed at the moment. She was too popular to be there. You know, but, most country stars don't attend the VMAs because they're too popular to be there. MTV people don't even care about country music because they're too popular to listen to country.
los-angeles-1 los-angeles-1 5 years
wow. What a freakshow!
zeze zeze 5 years
You left out one of my most memorable moments, Britney in the nude, glitter outfit singing Opps I did it again. Loved that performance.
jolielove jolielove 5 years
Kristen :)
gagafan94 gagafan94 5 years
P!nk's performance was amazing@@
dancing-nancy dancing-nancy 5 years
the slow progression of the death of real music performed by real musicians.
jaan_black jaan_black 5 years
oh good grief
littlemunchkin littlemunchkin 5 years
The Spice Girls! :-D
arrowstraite arrowstraite 5 years
MTV = Most trivial vultures
cupcakeemmi cupcakeemmi 6 years
I haven't enjoyed a slideshow this much for a long time. Great job, Popsugar! :)
chile68 chile68 6 years
It was all Rob for me!!! :)
crisk crisk 6 years
Robsten não estará presente por isso não perco meu tempo .... Eu amo Robsten
Bikini
Miley Cyrus Celebrates the First Day of Summer With a Red-Hot Bikini Photo
by Monica Sisavat
Britney Spears Gym Workout Instagram
Celebrity Trainers
See Why Britney Spears Is Earning the Title "VIPR Queen"
by Dominique Astorino
Katy Perry at Witness YouTube Concert in LA June 2017
Celebrity Feuds
Katy Perry Changes the Lyrics to "Swish Swish" After Forgiving Taylor Swift
by Monica Sisavat
Britney Spears at Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Party 2017
Award Season
Britney Spears Steps Out With Her Hot New Boyfriend at a Pre-Grammys Gala
by Brittney Stephens
Princess Diana Bags
The Royals
Princess Diana Has 2 Handbags Named After Her — and They're Still Being Sold Today
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds