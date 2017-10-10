 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Star Wars The Last Jedi
OMG, the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Is Freakin' Insane
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Iconic Halloween Movie You Should Watch Tonight Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Trying to narrow down the perfect Halloween movie to watch come Autumn is like attempting to decide which is better: candy corn or toffee apples (it's obviously candy corn, but for the sake of this analogy, I'll let it slide). There are plenty of horror movies to choose from, as well as beloved childhood classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas. What's a movie fan to do? Instead of hemming and hawing and just watching a Friends rerun because you can't make a decision, let your zodiac sign steer your festive night in instead.

Aries — It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Taurus — Sleepy Hollow
Gemini — Double, Double Toil and Trouble
Cancer — Beetlejuice
Leo — Hocus Pocus
Virgo — Scary Movie
Libra — The Nightmare Before Christmas
Scorpio — Halloween
Sagittarius — Halloweentown
Capricorn — Ghostbusters
Aquarius — The Addams Family
Pisces — Scream
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween EntertainmentHocus PocusMoviesAstrologyHalloween
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds