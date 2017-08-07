The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Ever

Over the past couple of years, some of Hollywood's seemingly most-enduring couples have broken up, leaving us feeling heartbroken. Last year it was Brad and Angelina, and in 2015, it was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. They weren't the first famous couples to blindside us with their breakups — Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's divorce came out of nowhere, and we couldn't have been the only ones who thought Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey would last forever, right? Read ahead to see all of the celebrity duos that made us gasp when they didn't make it.



Hollywood Couples Who Have Been Together the Longest Related