 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
37 Mini-Freakouts You Had Watching This Week's Earth-Shattering Game of Thrones
Marwan Kenzari
The Guy Playing Jafar in Disney's Aladdin Reboot Is Hotter Than the Desert of Agrabah
TV
Meet the First Contestant of Strictly Come Dancing 2017
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Ever

Over the past couple of years, some of Hollywood's seemingly most-enduring couples have broken up, leaving us feeling heartbroken. Last year it was Brad and Angelina, and in 2015, it was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. They weren't the first famous couples to blindside us with their breakups — Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's divorce came out of nowhere, and we couldn't have been the only ones who thought Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey would last forever, right? Read ahead to see all of the celebrity duos that made us gasp when they didn't make it.

Related
Hollywood Couples Who Have Been Together the Longest

Previous Next
The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Ever originally posted on POPSUGAR Celebrity News
Join the conversation
Anna FarisCelebrity BreakupsJennifer LopezKatie HolmesJessica SimpsonGwyneth PaltrowMaria Shriver
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Facts
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris First Met and Fell in Love in the '80s — Well, Sort Of
by Caitlin Hacker
Anna Faris and Son Jack on the Red Carpet July 2017
Jack Pratt
Anna Faris's Son, Jack, Might Be a Bigger Ham Than His Dad, Chris Pratt
by Kelsie Gibson
Katie Holmes Birthday Selfie With Suri Cruise December 2016
Celebrity Kids
Katie Holmes Rings In Her Birthday With Her Not-So-Little Girl, Suri
by Kelsie Gibson
Katie Holmes's Dress at Cartier Party NYC 2016
All Angles
You'll Swear Katie Holmes Is a Princess When You See Her in This Gown
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Cara Delevingne Silver See-Through Dress in Mexico City
British Celebrities
Is This Cara Delevingne's Sexiest Look Ever?
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds