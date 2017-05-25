Here's Exactly What's Happening With the Top Gun Sequel

 Skip Nav
With movies and TV shows being rebooted left and right, it would be more surprising if Hollywood chose to leave something alone. A Top Gun sequel has been rumoured for years, and Tom Cruise himself has confirmed that yes, it's happening. It's been a long road, so before we get too excited about who's coming back or what the story will be, let's take a look at the timeline of news.

Jan. 26, 2016: Jerry Bruckheimer Tweets About Top Gun 2

Bruckheimer incited a riot among fans when he tweeted this picture with his old buddy, hinting that the sequel is definitely on the table.

Oct. 21, 2016: Tom Cruise Said They're "Trying to Figure It Out"

While promoting Jack Reacher 2, Graham Norton confronted Cruise about the rumours. Cruise wouldn't say for sure that it was happening, but he did assure the host that they were trying to figure it out.

April 26, 2017: Val Kilmer Confirms That He'll Be in It

Comment from discussion Hello Reddit! I am actor and artist Val Kilmer. I have been a Real Genius, Iceman, The Saint, Batman, Madmartigan, and more. AMA.

In an AMA on Reddit, Val Kilmer (aka Iceman) said that Top Gun 2 would be a "hoot" and he would "love" to be in it.

May 23, 2017: Tom Cruise Confirms "It's True"

Cruise has been making publicity rounds for The Mummy, and during an interview on the Australian talk show Sunrise, he said that he's hoping to start filming later this year.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Top GunEntertainment NewsMoviesTom Cruise
