 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Star Wars The Last Jedi
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
Couples
We've Lost Count of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's Adorable Moments
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 121  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat

As more and more of your favourite stars hop on the Snapchat wagon, figuring out how to add them to your friends list can become a difficult task. Celebrities use the rising social media platform to share sexy selfies, funny videos, or behind-the-scenes footage, but unlike Instagram and Twitter, there are no verified accounts or check marks next to their name, so trying to hunt them down can seem like an endless mission. To make your life easier, we've rounded up the top celebrities you should be following. Keep reading to see which of your favourite stars are on Snapchat, then check out the British celebrities you should be following on Instagram.

– Additional reporting by Lucy Kenny

Related
13 Signs You're Hopelessly Addicted to Snapchat
10 Snapchat Tricks You Didn't Know Existed
15 Beauty Influencers You Should Already Be Following on Snapchat

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity SnapchatSnapchat
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Snapchat
The Easy Way to (Virtually) Live Like a Model
by Samantha Sutton
Is Christian Navarro From 13 Reasons Why Single?
Celebrity Interviews
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
by Kirbie Johnson
Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky at the 2017 Met Gala
Celebrity Snapchat
Kim Kardashian Basically Just Confirmed Kendall Jenner's Romance With A$AP Rocky
by Quinn Keaney
How Tos
You Now Have 0 Excuses Not to Make a Snapchat Filter For Your Next Party
by Nicole Yi
Dani Mathers Convicted For Invasion of Privacy
dani mathers
Former Playmate Who Shamed a Naked Woman on Snapchat Is Convicted
by Dominique Astorino
Will Kate Middleton Be the Princess of Wales?
The Royals
How the Duchess of Cambridge Could Take On One of Diana's Most Iconic Roles
by Annie Gabillet
Robert De Niro Snapchat Video April 2017
Celebrity Snapchat
Even Robert De Niro Loves the Snapchat Puppy Filter, You Guys
by Quinn Keaney
Kardashian Family Vacation in Costa Rica January 2017
Bikini
The Kardashian-Jenner Clan Jets Off to Costa Rica For Some Family Fun
by Monica Sisavat
How Do I Start a Group Chat on Snapchat?
Tech Tips
Here's How to Use Snapchat's 5 New Features — Including Creating Group Chats!
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Snapchat Filter Makeup Tutorials
Snapchat
If You Love Snapchat, You Need to Try These Filter-Inspired Looks For Halloween
by Emily Orofino
Signs You're Addicted to Snapchat
Snapchat
13 Signs You're Hopelessly Addicted to Snapchat
by Macy Cate Williams
Best Cannes Film Festival Pictures 2017
Bella Hadid
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds