100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat

As more and more of your favourite stars hop on the Snapchat wagon, figuring out how to add them to your friends list can become a difficult task. Celebrities use the rising social media platform to share sexy selfies, funny videos, or behind-the-scenes footage, but unlike Instagram and Twitter, there are no verified accounts or check marks next to their name, so trying to hunt them down can seem like an endless mission. To make your life easier, we've rounded up the top celebrities you should be following. Keep reading to see which of your favourite stars are on Snapchat, then check out the British celebrities you should be following on Instagram.

– Additional reporting by Lucy Kenny