21 Famous Women Who Hit It Off With Younger Men

When it comes to celebrity relationships, is age really just a number? According to a recent study, the less of an age difference between partners, the more likely a relationship will last. While troves of Hollywood men have been notorious for testing the limits, A-list ladies have also given younger companions a shot. Kate Hudson was linked to Derek Hough, who is six years her junior, and it's impossible to forget Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's marriage, which lasted for eight years despite the 15-year age gap. Read on to discover the most memorable relationships between famous women and men who are at least five years younger, and then find out which celebrity couples have stayed together the longest.

Source: Getty

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Sam Taylor-Wood and Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Madonna and Timor Steffens
Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Eva Longoria and Tony Parker
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling
Shakira and Gerard Piqué
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman
Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal
Katie Couric and John Molner
Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich
Robin Wright and Ben Foster
Kylie Minogue and Andres Velencoso
Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy
Kate Hudson and Derek Hough
