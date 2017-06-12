27 Reasons You Should Date a British Man

Taylor Swift, Sarah Hyland, and Jennifer Connelly have discovered a secret; British men make great dates. Forget what you might have heard about our men being old-fashioned (or worse, laddish), the truth is Brit blokes make brilliant boyfriends and even better husbands. Take longstanding couples like Christian Bale and his American wife of 15 years, Sibi, or Colin Firth, who wed his Italian spouse, Livia, in 1997. Clearly it's time to snap up our boys before the rest of the world does! If you need more persuading, here are 27 reasons British men are definitely worth a second look.



The British Celeb Couples Who Make Us Believe in Love Related