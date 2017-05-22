34 '90s British Kids' TV Shows That'll Give You Serious Feels

There's nothing quite like the theme tune to your favourite kids' TV show to take you straight back to your childhood. As any '90s British kid knows, Saturday mornings started with Live & Kicking, and that golden time after school and before tea was reserved for such classics as Grange Hill. You'll also love getting reacquainted with homegrown cartoons that date all the way back to the '80s, from Poddington Peas to Bananaman. Grab your duvet and take a trip down memory lane by watching clips from the best British kids' TV shows from your carefree days.