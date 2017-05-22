 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
34 '90s British Kids' TV Shows That'll Give You Serious Feels
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Harry Styles
So, Harry Styles May or May Not Have Written a Song About a Girl He Met on a Blind Date
Award Season
Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 35  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
34 '90s British Kids' TV Shows That'll Give You Serious Feels

There's nothing quite like the theme tune to your favourite kids' TV show to take you straight back to your childhood. As any '90s British kid knows, Saturday mornings started with Live & Kicking, and that golden time after school and before tea was reserved for such classics as Grange Hill. You'll also love getting reacquainted with homegrown cartoons that date all the way back to the '80s, from Poddington Peas to Bananaman. Grab your duvet and take a trip down memory lane by watching clips from the best British kids' TV shows from your carefree days.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR VoicesThe '90sNostalgiaKidsTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The '90s
Heeeeeeeeey, Arnold — This '90s Actor Went From Football Head to Friggin' Gorgeous
by Brinton Parker
Castles in Scotland
Family Travel
Pretend You're Mary, Queen of Scots, When You Visit These Scottish Castles
by Elle Taylor
Will There Be Master of None Season 3?
Master of None
Master of None Season 3 May Not Be Coming For a Long, Long Time
by Maggie Pehanick
Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks: What Every Major Character Has Been Doing For the Past 25 Years
by Andrea Reiher
Imagine Dragons Performance at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
If You Weren't a Fan of Imagine Dragons Before, You Will Be Now
by Monica Sisavat
Nicki Minaj Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Nicki Minaj's Latest Leather-Clad Performance Is Almost Too Hot For TV
by Maggie Pehanick
How to Avoid Fake Tan Patches
Beauty Hacks
This Might Be the Easiest Way to a Streak-Free Fake Tan
by Tori-Crowther
Julia Michaels Performance at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Julia Michaels Gives a Performance of "Issues" That Will Make You Proud of Yours
by Brittney Stephens
Drake Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Drake Basically Shut Down Las Vegas by Performing in the Fountain at the Bellagio
by Maggie Pehanick
Baby Products For Adults
Shop
12 Baby Products That Are Great For Grown-Ups Too
by Elle Taylor
'90s Style Tips
The '90s
If You Grew Up in the '90s, You Know These Styling Hacks Like the Back of Your Hand
by Samantha Sutton
Cher Performs at the Billboard Music Awards 2017
Award Season
Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveller
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds