Ashley Graham's Romance With Her Husband Is Just as Sexy as Her Bikini Snaps
Ashley Graham really seems to have it all. In addition to being a model and a television host and having her own lingerie line, the 29-year-old has a sexy husband to share her success with. Ashley first met Justin Ervin at a church in NYC, and the two tied the knot in August 2010. Ashley still lives in NYC, while Justin lives in LA, where he works as a cinematographer. So, what's the secret to their successful marriage? "We have a rule. We don't go longer than two weeks without seeing each other," Ashley told ET in 2016. "It's absolutely fabulous. I love it. We just meet in LA or New York. We meet in Paris, Miami. It's pretty sexy." In honour of their upcoming seventh anniversary, take a look at Ashley and Justin's sweetest moments together.