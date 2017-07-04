 Skip Nav
Ashley Graham's Romance With Her Husband Is Just as Sexy as Her Bikini Snaps
8 Shows You'll Love If You're Mourning the Loss of Pretty Little Liars
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's Love Is as Sweet as Maple Syrup
Kate Moss Was "a Sexy Tiger" at Liv Tyler's 40th Birthday Celebrations
Ashley Graham's Romance With Her Husband Is Just as Sexy as Her Bikini Snaps

Ashley Graham really seems to have it all. In addition to being a model and a television host and having her own lingerie line, the 29-year-old has a sexy husband to share her success with. Ashley first met Justin Ervin at a church in NYC, and the two tied the knot in August 2010. Ashley still lives in NYC, while Justin lives in LA, where he works as a cinematographer. So, what's the secret to their successful marriage? "We have a rule. We don't go longer than two weeks without seeing each other," Ashley told ET in 2016. "It's absolutely fabulous. I love it. We just meet in LA or New York. We meet in Paris, Miami. It's pretty sexy." In honour of their upcoming seventh anniversary, take a look at Ashley and Justin's sweetest moments together.

