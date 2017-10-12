 Skip Nav
74 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For Couples

If you and your other half are struggling to come up with fun, creative Halloween costumes, and have exhausted ideas just for her or just for him, we've rounded up some of the best pop culture couples for you two to channel. Our selections include everyone from iconic TV couples to recent movie duos, plus essential tips to help you channel each look. Check out some of our favorite pop culture costumes for twosomes!

— Additional reporting by Shannon Vestal Robson and Becky Kirsch
Kermit and Miss Piggy
Zack and Kelly From Saved by the Bell
Lucious and Cookie Lyon From Empire
Logan and Veronica From Veronica Mars
Daisy and Jay From The Great Gatsby
Ygritte and Jon Snow From Game of Thrones
Kristoff and Anna From Frozen
Gloria and Jay From Modern Family
The Spartan Cheerleaders
Edward and Bella From Twilight
Claire and Jamie From Outlander
Mitch and Cameron From Modern Family
Damon and Elena From The Vampire Diaries
The Culps
Garth and Kat
Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch From the Avengers
Missandei and Greyworm From Game of Thrones
Ron and Hermione From Harry Potter
Phil and Claire From Modern Family
Emma and Hook From Once Upon a Time
George and Peppy From The Artist
Catherine and Vincent From Beauty and the Beast
The Butabi Brothers
Claire and Owen From Jurassic World
Katniss and Peeta From The Hunger Games
Suzy and Sam From Moonrise Kingdom
Jim and Pam From The Office
Iron Man and Pepper Potts
Kaitlyn and Shawn From The Bachelorette
Nucky and Margaret From Boardwalk Empire
Wayne and Garth From Wayne's World
Angelica Angelica 4 years
Love Susy and Sam for this year!
Angelica Angelica 4 years
Love Suzi and Sam!
Angelica Angelica 4 years
Love Suzy and Sam!
vick-ie vick-ie 4 years
why isn't anyone ever dressed as Veronica Corningstone and Ron Burgandy? : (
