 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
Celebrity Couples
21 Famous Women Who Hit It Off With Younger Men
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees

His role as Superman in the 2013 reboot Man of Steel might be what first put him on your radar, but Henry Cavill's actually been around for more than a decade. Starting out as Albert Mondego in the 2002 film adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo, it's his role as the charming Duke of Suffolk in the Showtime drama The Tudors that made us fall in love with him, and it looks like his baby blue eyes and sharp jawline have been winning many hearts ever since. Described as her "perfect Edward Culllen" by Stephenie Meyer but too old to play the part at the time, the 32-year-old star was also almost cast as James Bond back in 2005, and we're really looking forward to seeing the gorgeous British actor in the upcoming Justice League movie. But in the meantime, keep reading to see 33 photos of Henry that will make you go weak in the knees, and then take a look at all those handsome Brits being handsome together and all of Henry's fellow Brits who played superheroes (and villains).

33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
2
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
EvergreenBritish CelebritiesHenry Cavill
British Celebrities
22 Times Victoria Beckham Was Hands Down the Best Person on Instagram
by Gemma Cartwright
Kate Moss at British Vogue December Issue Dinner
British Celebrities
Once Again, Kate Moss Had More Fun Than Anyone at the Party
by Lucy Kenny
The Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances
British Celebrities
Watch the Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances
by Gemma Cartwright
Stranger Things Cast on Instagram and Twitter
British Celebrities
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media
by Monica Sisavat
Hot Pictures of Tom Hiddleston
British Celebrities
46 Pictures of Tom Hiddleston That Are Way Too Hot to Handle
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds