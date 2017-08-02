17 Times Jourdan Dunn's Bikini Body Had Us Saying "I'm Dunn"

It's a good thing Jourdan Dunn is often near a large body of water, because she's on fire. The British model serving us daily hair goals, fitspiration, and dreamy fashion collaborations boasts an online Insta-following of 2.1 million, and we can see why. Not only is she charmingly funny and a master of good light, but she's so gorgeous that we're simply Dunn. Finished. We can't take any more.

Read on for her sexiest Instagram photos — we suggest keeping a fan nearby.