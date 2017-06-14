 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now
True Stories
The True Story Behind Orange Is the New Black
Evergreen
Why Jennifer Lopez's Relationship With Diddy Took Her "Whole Life in a Tailspin"
British Celebrities
Sienna Miller Has Joined Instagram, and It's as Good as You'd Imagine

Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Margarita Armstrong-Jones

You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now

Ah, William and Kate's royal wedding. We remember each detail of the big day as if it were yesterday, not an entire six years ago. Just to put that into perspective, let's discuss Margarita Armstrong-Jones. The daughter of the Earl and Countess of Snowdon (and granddaughter of Princess Margaret) played bridesmaid on the big day, sitting next to to maid of honour (and current bride-to-be) Pippa Middleton and posing for pictures in a white dress, ballet pumps, and flower crown. Adorable, right?

Related
An Obscene Amount of People Cared About the Royal Wedding

Related
Who Will Pippa Middleton's Bridesmaids Be? Here Are 8 Likely Suspects

Fast forward to April 2017, and the soon-to-be-15-year-old Margarita stepped out with her father, David Armstrong-Jones, looking almost unrecognisable. She was there to greet her great aunt, the Queen, at a thanksgiving service in honour of her grandfather, the late British photographer Lord Snowdon. Yeah, she's a full-blown teenager now!

Here's another shot to really rub it in.

Reaching for the antiaging mask yet?

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsRoyalsRoyal FamilyThe RoyalsRoyal Wedding PicturesRoyal Wedding
Join The Conversation
The Royals
10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
What to Do When You Can't Stick to Your Weight-Loss Plan
Weight Loss Tips
What to Do When You've Lost Your Weight-Loss Mojo
by Gemma Cartwright
Kate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck in London June 2017
British Celebrities
Kate Moss and Count Nikolai von Bismarck Look as Loved Up as Ever in London
by Gemma Cartwright
Cara Delevingne's Elephant Tattoo
British Celebrities
Cara Delevingne's Tattoo Took On Extra Meaning at Her Most Recent Event
by Gemma Cartwright
Bean Body Facial Scrub Review
Exfoliators
This Scrub is Like a Latte For Your Face
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds