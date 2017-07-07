 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This German Blogger Looks So Much Like Ryan Gosling That You Won't Know Who's Who
The Royals
How Well Do the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge Really Get Along?
Dwayne Johnson
20 Times Dwayne Johnson's Rock-Hard Muscles Almost Broke Open His Shirt
Matt Bomer
You'll Get a Toothache Looking at These Sweet Photos of Matt Bomer and His Husband
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
This German Blogger Looks So Much Like Ryan Gosling That You Won't Know Who's Who

If you were blown away by the hot hipster version of George Clooney, the Taylor Swift look-alike who broke the internet, or this long-lost twin of Angelina Jolie, then you should probably sit down. Recently, Ryan Gosling's doppelgänger was discovered on Instagram, and the resemblance is so uncanny that you won't even be able to tell the difference between the two men. As reported by Refinery 29, Johannes Laschet is the son of a prominent German politician, and with more than 30K followers, the menswear blogger and law student has more than one string to his bow. Keep reading to see the incredible photos, and if you're looking for us, we'll be on a plane to Germany.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
InstagramEye CandyRyan Gosling
Join The Conversation
Bucket List
37 Surreal Places to See the Clearest, Bluest Water on Earth
by Macy Cate Williams
Are Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling Still Friends?
Oscars
Here's the Status of Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling's Childhood Friendship
by Kelsie Gibson
Charlotte Wiggins and Sam Rollinson Outfit Photos
British Celebrities
by Gemma Cartwright
Bloggers Wearing Realisation Par
Fashion Instagrams
Meet the Wrap Dress That Belongs in Every Girl's Wardrobe
by Florie Mwanza
Pink and Carey Hart Wedding Facts
Celebrity Facts
7 Fun Facts About Pink and Carey Hart's Destination Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds