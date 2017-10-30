 Skip Nav
The Royals
16 Times Princess Anne Had No Time For This Sh*t
Celebrity Friendships
After 9 Years, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Are Still Incredibly Close
British Celebrities
Watch the Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Surprising Things That the Queen Carries in Her Handbag

Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most recognised figures in the world, and in public she is never, EVER separated from her iconic handbag. Her Majesty always carries a bespoke calfskin bag made by Royal Warrant holders Launer in the crook of her left arm, and she has around 200 of them which don't come cheap, some costing over 3000 pounds a pop. Over the years, the mystique around the queen's bag has increased, especially when it was revealed that she uses it to send coded messages to her staff. Apparently, if she places it on the table it indicates she would like to wrap things up in the next five minutes, and when she puts it on the floor, it signals to her lady-in-waiting that she would like her to come rescue her. But what secrets are contained inside the bag?

Reading Glasses
Lipstick and Mirror
A Purse Hook
Fountain Pen
Ironed Money
A Handerchief
Mints
A Camera
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity FactsThe RoyalsQueen Elizabeth II
The Royals
The Designer the Duchess of Cambridge Wears on Repeat
by Marcia Moody
Queen Victoria Facts
The Royals
She Was Almost Killed 6 Times, and 17 Other Fascinating Facts About Queen Victoria
by Morgane Le Caer
Princess Diana's Jewellery
The Royals
A Look Back at Princess Diana's Stunning Jewels
by Marcia Moody
The Royal Family at Balmoral Photos
The Royals
Inside the Queen's Balmoral Photo Album
by Marcia Moody
Royal Family Christmas Traditions
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds