 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
The Royals
Everything We Know So Far About the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Third Baby
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Princess Diana's London: Her Favourite Spots and Her Secret Social Life

Diana, Princess of Wales, wasn't born in London, but she loved the city that was her home for 20 years. She will forever be associated with Kensington Palace, where she set up home; St. Paul's Cathedral, where she married; and Westminster Abbey, where her funeral was held — but what about the places that aren't as well-known? The little corners and secret hideaways where she could still be herself, even though she was outside palace doors? Pizza dinners with William and Harry, raucous nights out, and main street favourites that she visited in disguise: we're taking a look at the London that Diana knew and loved.

WH Smith, Kensington High Street
The Harbour Club, Chelsea
Harrods, Knightsbridge
McDonald's, Kensington High Street
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity FactsThe RoyalsTravelPrincess DianaLondon
The Royals
The British Royals Are Massive Sports Fans, Minus the Body Paint and Tailgating
by Marcia Moody
Victoria and Abdul True Story
The Royals
The Fascinating True Story Behind Victoria and Abdul
by Kelsie Gibson
Prince William and Kate Middleton at Coach Core Graduation
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
by Monica Sisavat
Duchess of Cambridge's Engagement Ring
The Royals
There's Another Special Meaning Behind the Duchess of Cambridge's Engagement Ring
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Details
The Royals
The Major Way Prince Harry's Wedding Would Differ From Prince William's
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds