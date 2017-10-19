Princess Diana's London: Her Favourite Spots and Her Secret Social Life

Diana, Princess of Wales, wasn't born in London, but she loved the city that was her home for 20 years. She will forever be associated with Kensington Palace, where she set up home; St. Paul's Cathedral, where she married; and Westminster Abbey, where her funeral was held — but what about the places that aren't as well-known? The little corners and secret hideaways where she could still be herself, even though she was outside palace doors? Pizza dinners with William and Harry, raucous nights out, and main street favourites that she visited in disguise: we're taking a look at the London that Diana knew and loved.