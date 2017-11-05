Who is Annabelle Wallis?
9 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Annabelle Wallis
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
9 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Annabelle Wallis
She's worked with everyone from Tom Cruise to Madonna, she counts Oscar winning actors and fashion designers as close friends, and she's got a résumé that covers everything from gross-out comedies to horror films. You've seen Annabelle Wallis in something, be it Peaky Blinders, The Mummy, or even X-Men: First Class. Over the past few years, she's been slowly rising up the ranks to stardom, and it's time you learned a little more. Here are nine fun facts that'll help you get to know the British actress and fashionista.
0previous images
-22more images