 Skip Nav
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Horror
10 Beyond Disturbing Horror Movies That Have Made People Faint
British Celebrities
43 Photos That Prove Kate Winslet Is Hollywood's Head Girl
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
40+ Celebrity Couples Halloween Costumes

There have been a lot of impressive Halloween costumes over the years, but only a handful of celebrity couples make it out in coordinated looks. In 2014, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo brought back the smashing '80s for the Maroon 5 bash, and the following year, Fergie and Josh Duhamel dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette. Keep reading to see the best celebrity couples costumes, and then scroll through over 250 costumes for even more inspiration.

Josh Duhamel and Fergie as Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson as the Girl in the Ferrari and Clark Griswold From National Lampoon's Vacation
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart as Skeletons
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan as Dr. Seuss's Cat in the Hat
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen
Jessica Alba as Romy From Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and Cash Warren as Maverick From Top Gun
Ansel Elgort and His Girlfriend as Team Rocket From Pokémon
Mark Ballas as Kurt Cobain and His Girlfriend as Courtney Love
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian as Robin and Batgirl
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as a Cowboy and Native American
CaCee Cobb and Donald Faison as King Kong and Ann Darrow
Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo as a 1920s Couple
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as a Mermaid and Captain
Sophia Bush and Austin Nichols as Katy Perry and Russell Brand
Josh Duhamel and Fergie as a Day of the Dead Couple
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Princess Peach and Mario
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady as Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg as Yoko Ono and John Lennon
Bill and Giuliana Rancic as a Funny Doctor and Patient
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita as Batman and Robin
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson as a Milkmaid and Scottish Highlander
Melissa Rycroft and Tye Strickland as Flintstones Characters
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as Catwoman and Batman
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian as Sandy and Danny From Grease
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard as Daenerys and Khal Drogo From Game of Thrones
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon as Firefighters
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo as an '80s Couple
Hilary Duff as the Tooth Fairy and Mike Comrie as Her Escort
Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo
Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman as a Naughty Nurse and Doctor
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon as Angels
12
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesBehati PrinslooNick JonasHalloween CostumesHalloweenAdam Levine
Holland Taylor
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Romantic Stroll Will Make Your Monday a Little Less Blue
by Monica Sisavat
Famous Art Costume Ideas
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
American Gothic and 13 Other Costumes Referencing Great Artworks
by Lucy Kenny
Cheap Homemade Halloween Costumes
DIY
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
by Emily Co
Behati Prinsloo at 2016 American Music Awards
Award Season
Behati Prinsloo Hits the Red Carpet For the First Time Since Becoming a Mum
by Monica Sisavat
Easy and Cheap Halloween Costumes
Sexy Halloween Costumes
30+ Easy and Cheap Halloween Costumes Straight From Your Favourite High Street Stores
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds