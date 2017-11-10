 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Once Again, Kate Moss Had More Fun Than Anyone at the Party
Christmas
The John Lewis Christmas Advert Is Finally Here, and You Might Need Some Tissues
Celebrity Couples
21 Famous Women Who Hit It Off With Younger Men
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends

Wherever he goes on his royal duties, Prince Charles seems to come face to face with animals. Over the years, the future king has been photographed with all kinds of wildlife, from lizards to lobsters, and that's before all the inevitable encounters with farm animals and pets, like the many pooches he meets at the Sandringham Flower Show. The royal family are known animal-lovers, and Charles is no exception. He's partial to Jack Russell Terriers (Camilla adopted two from Battersea Dogs Home a few years ago), he's a keen horse rider and polo player, and he also has pigs, sheep, and cattle on his organic farm. On his travels around the world, he's encountered penguins, koalas, camels, and one particularly memorable bald eagle. Take a look back at some of Charles's most memorable moments with animals in our gallery.

Related
How Prince Charles Plans to Change the Royal Family When He Becomes King
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
12
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsCamilla Parker BowlesPrince Charles
The Royals
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
by Monica Sisavat
Where Do the British Royals Go to School?
The Royals
Schooling the Royal Family: How Have the British Royals Been Educated?
by Marcia Moody
Princess Diana's Engagement Dress
The Royals
Princess Diana Found Her Engagement Outfit in the Last Place Anyone Would Think Of
by Marina Liao
Prince Harry With Elderly Women Pictures
The Royals
15 Times Prince Harry Gave Elderly Women Heart Eyes
by Monica Sisavat
Photos of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
The Royals
These 2 Royal Sisters Are So Close, They Rarely Attend an Event Alone
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds