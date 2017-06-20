Over 40 of William and Harry's Best Brotherly Moments

 Skip Nav
Prince William became a big brother in September 1984 when his brother Harry was born, and from the start, the two have been nearly inseparable. Thanks to the modern royal parenting of their late mother, Princess Diana, the boys were afforded a lifestyle that was far more normal than was customary at the time — they were often photographed on beach holidays, at theme parks, and even at McDonald's with their adoring mum. After her death in 1997, the brothers' bond became even tighter. "We have been brought closer as a result of the circumstances," Harry has said. "You are uniquely bonded because of what we've been through."

Harry was right by his brother's side when he married Kate Middleton in 2011, and much like Kate and her sister Pippa, the young royals have remained incredibly close even after the big day — Harry doesn't even mind third-wheeling it with the couple on official appearances and charity visits. But even before Kate came along, these guys were two peas in a royal pod — and we know William will return his best man duties should Harry walk down the aisle with his love, Meghan Markle. Take a look back at all of Harry and William's cutest brotherly moments.

The British RoyalsCelebrity FamiliesThe RoyalsPrince WilliamPrince Harry
