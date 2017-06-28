 Skip Nav
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's Love Certainly Isn't Expendable

The way that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham look at each other is something only The Notebook can rival, seriously. The lovable British actor-model duo have been lighting up each other's lives since 2010, became engaged at the beginning of 2016 with one whopping platinum sparkler to mark the occasion, and have just welcomed their first child! Whether they're on a premiere red carpet, on the Met Gala staircase, or front row at the Burberry show, the new parents snatch every moment they can for a sweet giggle or loving embrace. Read on for their most loved-up red carpet moments — so far!

British CelebritiesCelebrity CouplesRosie Huntington-WhiteleyJason Statham
