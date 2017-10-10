 Skip Nav
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix

Aside from Lady Gaga baring all in Gaga: Five Foot Two and addictive mockumentaries like American Vandal (who drew the dicks?), Netflix is home to a miscellany of horror. The kind of horror that will serve up the same sickness level of a bad burrito, that is. And if your appetite for horror is somewhat insatiable, The Babadook and It Follows should keep your spine perfectly chilled during the build up to Halloween. Read on for 20 films that will make you wish you'd just stuck with Hocus Pocus.

The Babadook
You're Next
It Follows
The Forest
Mama
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Shutter
Blair Witch
The Ring Two
Evil Dead
Insidious: Chapter 2
30 Days of Night
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
The Descent
Silent Hill
Case 39
Hostel
Quarantine
