20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix

Aside from Lady Gaga baring all in Gaga: Five Foot Two and addictive mockumentaries like American Vandal (who drew the dicks?), Netflix is home to a miscellany of horror. The kind of horror that will serve up the same sickness level of a bad burrito, that is. And if your appetite for horror is somewhat insatiable, The Babadook and It Follows should keep your spine perfectly chilled during the build up to Halloween. Read on for 20 films that will make you wish you'd just stuck with Hocus Pocus.