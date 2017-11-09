 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Once Again, Kate Moss Had More Fun Than Anyone at the Party
Award Season
Pink and Her Daughter, Willow, Look Like 2 Fairy-Tale Princesses at the CMAs
Joe Keery
11 Times Stranger Things' Joe Keery Looked Really Sexy With His Hair Pushed Back
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Colin Firth Gets Better With Age, and Here's the Proof

For three decades, Colin Firth has been wowing us on stage and screen. With a CV that spans everything from period dramas to action films, he's proven that there is nothing he can't do (including tackling ABBA songs in Mamma Mia). For his role in The King's Speech, he became the worthy recipient of an Oscar for best actor (to add to his trio of SAG Awards, his two BAFTA awards, and his Golden Globe). Not many men have played two Mr Darcy's quite so memorably, and Mr Firth definitely knows how to turn on the charm when it comes to his many outings as a romantic lead. Don't believe us? Take a look back at his celebrity evolution, including some very memorable roles and red carpet appearances.

1987
1989
1988
1995
1996
1997
1998
1998
1999
2001
2001
2002
2003
2003
2004
2005
2005
2006
2006
2007
2007
2008
2008
2008
2009
2009
2009
2010
2010
2010
2011
7
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity EvolutionsBritish CelebritiesEye CandyColin Firth
British Celebrities
22 Times Victoria Beckham Was Hands Down the Best Person on Instagram
by Gemma Cartwright
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Pictures Together
British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
by Lucy Kenny
Stranger Things Cast on Instagram and Twitter
British Celebrities
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media
by Monica Sisavat
Andy and Kim Murray Welcome Second Daughter
British Celebrities
Andy and Kim Murray Welcome a New Baby Girl
by Morgane Le Caer
Hot Pictures of Tom Hiddleston
British Celebrities
46 Pictures of Tom Hiddleston That Are Way Too Hot to Handle
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds