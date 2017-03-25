 Skip Nav
Amal and George Clooney's Love Story Is a Fairy Tale in Black and White
Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin's New Period Drama Is Darker Than You'd Expect
George and Amal Clooney Chose Strong, Classic Names For Their Newborn Twins
The Final, Chilling Moments Leading Up to Princess Diana's Tragic Death
Amal and George Clooney's Love Story Is a Fairy Tale in Black and White

We don't know about you, but every time we see Amal and George Clooney cosying up together, we have to do a double take to check it's not a film still. The picture-perfect new parents' relationship with one another is as strong as it is with the camera, and each time they're snapped it seems to become instantly iconic, especially when in black and white. One thing is for sure: this is one classic film that would be top of our watch lists. Read on to ogle their saturated beauty, then relive their truly gorgeous wedding album.

