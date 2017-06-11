 Skip Nav
Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley's Sweetest Moments

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley keep pretty quiet about their relationship, but luckily for us they are happy to pose for the cameras once in a while. The gorgeous pair met on the set of 2009's Wuthering Heights and have seen both of their careers rise ever since. While Tom has starred in big-budget films like Inception and Mad Max: Fury Road, Charlotte has made a name for herself as the go-to girl for period dramas, with roles in the likes of Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell, World Without End, and our favourite, Peaky Blinders (which Tom also starred in, though they've not yet shared a scene). The pair, who wed in secret in 2014, have hit various events together and always look totally loved up. So it really shouldn't have come as a surprise when photos of Charlotte on the red carpet at the Legend premiere revealed the fact they'd be adding a new addition to the family. Their first child, a son, was born in October. As Charlotte makes waves playing the Duchess of Cambridge in BBC 2's King Charles III, we're looking back at their sweetest moments together.

Celebrity CouplesCharlotte RileyTom Hardy
