 Skip Nav
Netflix
The Most "Binge-Raced" Shows on Netflix UK Aren't What You Think They Are
British Celebrities
22 Times Victoria Beckham Was Hands Down the Best Person on Instagram
British Celebrities
Watch the Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged

When it comes to relationships, celebrities aren't immune to failure, but it's also not hard to find inspiring love stories in Hollywood. Colin married eco-fashion activist Livia in 1997, and two decades and two sons later, the couple still seems to be as strong as ever. Over the years, they have attended their fair share of high-profile events together, and they recently decided to take each other's nationality (Livia is Italian) to make sure that whatever happens after Brexit won't keep their family apart. Keep reading to see some of their sweetest moments together, and take a look at Colin's celebrity evolution.

Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged
12
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesCelebrity CouplesLivia FirthColin Firth
British Celebrities
It's Easy to Spot the Theme Among Victoria Beckham's Best Dresses — They're All Devastatingly Sexy
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Victoria Beckham Funny Instagram Photos
British Celebrities
22 Times Victoria Beckham Was Hands Down the Best Person on Instagram
by Gemma Cartwright
Hot Pictures of Henry Cavill
British Celebrities
33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees
by Morgane Le Caer
Are Tamsin Egerton and Taron Egerton Related?
British Celebrities
Ever Wondered Whether Tamsin and Taron Egerton Are Related? You're Not Alone
by Morgane Le Caer
The Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances
British Celebrities
Watch the Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds