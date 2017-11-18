Colin and Livia Firth's Love Is a Truth Universally Acknowledged

When it comes to relationships, celebrities aren't immune to failure, but it's also not hard to find inspiring love stories in Hollywood. Colin married eco-fashion activist Livia in 1997, and two decades and two sons later, the couple still seems to be as strong as ever. Over the years, they have attended their fair share of high-profile events together, and they recently decided to take each other's nationality (Livia is Italian) to make sure that whatever happens after Brexit won't keep their family apart. Keep reading to see some of their sweetest moments together, and take a look at Colin's celebrity evolution.