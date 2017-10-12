 Skip Nav
How Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Kate Beckinsale on Harvey Weinstein: "He Opened the Door in His Bathrobe"
Harvey Weinstein Speaks Out About His Wife's Decision to Leave Him
Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory Have a Love Worth Billions

We're convinced there isn't a time when Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory aren't smiling. The British couple, who married in July 2007, are parents to daughter Manon, 10, and son Gulliver, 9, and happily reside in North London. The Billions actor and Peaky Blinders actress originally met in 2003 when the two starred in Five Gold Rings at London's Almeida Theatre. Director Michael Attenborough described the couple's chemistry on stage "like directing a fire." In honour of their 10th wedding anniversary, keep reading for their sweetest public moments.

Latest Celebrity
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds