55 of the Most Interesting Baby Names to Steal From British Celebs

Celebrities often come up with extraordinary names for their children, and these Brits are no exception. There are couples who have famously given all of their little ones unusual names, like David and Victoria Beckham and Jools and Jamie Oliver. And there are British stars whose children aren't quite so well known but have just as interesting names, like Rosamund Pike's sons and Tom Fletcher's boys. Whether you're looking for inspiration for something less traditional for your new arrival, or you just want to browse the many weird and wonderful celebrity baby names from UK celebs, take a look at the list below, and get ready to drop your jaw at several of the more unusual monikers. Then discover 100 unusual names for girls and 100 unusual names for boys.

Names For Girls

Names For Boys

Ace (Matt and Emma Willis's son)

Apollo Bowie (Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's son)

Atom (Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke's son)

Bear Blaze (Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll's son)

Beau (Emma Bunton and Jade Jones's son)

Bingham (Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy's son)

Brooklyn (David and Victoria Beckham's son)

Buddy Bear (Jamie and Jools Oliver's son)

Buddy Bob (Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's son)

Buzz Michelangelo (Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's son)

Charlton Valentine (Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's son)

Cruz (David and Victoria Beckham's son)

Donovan (Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald's son)

Huckleberry (Shara and Bear Grylls's son)

Jett Riviera (Katie Price and Kieran Hayler's son)

Junior Savva Andreas (Katie Price and Peter Andre's son)

Kingston (Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's son)

Lennon (Liam Gallagher and Patsy Kensit's son)

Marmaduke (Shara and Bear Grylls's son)

Montague (Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner's son)

Montgomery Moses Brian (Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's son)

Moses (Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's son)

Rex (Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood's son)

River Rocket (Jamie and Jools Oliver's son)

Romeo (David and Victoria Beckham's son)

Solo (Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke's son)

Tate (Emma Bunton and Jade Jones's son)

Zuma Nesta Rock (Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's son)