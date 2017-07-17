365 Days of Star Birthdays: Who's Your Celebrity Birthday Twin?

While we're blindsided by private planes and peachy behinds in far-flung, exotic places, we can remind ourselves that we have at least one thing in common with celebrities: birthdays. We've stepped in to help you seek out your very own celebrity birthday twin, and there may be a few surprises in store! For example, did you know Prince Harry shares the celebratory date with Tom Hardy? Or that we should simply rename June 22 as "Meryl Streep Day"? We've curated these birthdates into a monthly order so it's easier for you to find your twin just by clicking on the desired month. So, who's your celebrity birthday twin? Let us know in the comments below!