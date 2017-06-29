Pictures of James Corden and Julia Carey Together
Meet the Cordens: The Love Story of James and Julia in Pictures
He may have mastered late nights, karaoke, and rap battles, but we like to think it's love where James Corden rules supreme. Just look at the moments he's shared with wife Julia Carey. Every time the British duo take to the red carpet, their sweet love is simply undeniable. The couple, who met through mutual friend Dominic Cooper, married in September 2012 and are parents to son Max and daughter Carey. Read on for their most loved-up outings — so far!