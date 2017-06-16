Proof That Princess Eugenie Is the Most Underrated Member of the Royal Family

We're constantly inundated with lovely family photos of the royals on their duties and attending weddings, but it isn't often we see them being their natural, and in this case pretty hilarious, selves. Princess Eugenie can't keep her cool at the races, is an excellent selfie taker, delivers a devastating eye roll, and is a surprisingly big fan of nail art. Who'd have known Prince Andrew's youngest was such a cool girl? Read on to see Eugenie wave pip pip to her royal duties and enjoy a jolly good show.

